The PAC paradox: From vocal activists to silent beneficiaries

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), once a vocal and formidable force in Malawian politics, has been eerily silent in the face of the country’s escalating economic and social woes. This is a far cry from its heyday during the presidency of Bingu wa Mutharika, when it fearlessly spoke truth to power and championed the causes of the poor and marginalized.

So, what has changed? Why has the PAC, an organization that was once the conscience of the nation, suddenly lost its voice? The answer lies in its cozy relationship with the current Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government.

It is no secret that the PAC has historically been aligned with the MCP, and many of its leaders have benefited financially and politically from this association. This has led to a clear conflict of interest, where the PAC’s loyalty to the MCP supersedes its duty to the Malawian people.

The consequences of this betrayal are far-reaching. As the country grapples with crippling economic challenges, including fuel shortages, inflation, and unemployment, the PAC has chosen to remain silent. Its silence is not only deafening but also damning, as it implies complicity with the government’s failed policies.

Malawians are suffering, and they need a voice to speak out against the injustices they are facing. The PAC, with its quasi-religious mandate and national platform, is uniquely positioned to provide that voice. However, its failure to do so is a clear dereliction of duty.

The PAC’s inaction is all the more galling when one considers its past record of activism. During the Mutharika era, the PAC was a thorn in the side of the government, pushing for accountability and transparency. However, since the MCP came to power, the PAC has been remarkably quiet, preferring to focus on vague “dialogue” and “mediation” efforts rather than concrete action.

This is not to say that the PAC has been completely inactive. In August 2022, it held an interface meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera, where it raised concerns about various national issues, including corruption and economic management. However, this meeting was more of a photo opportunity than a genuine attempt to hold the government accountable.

The PAC’s lack of action has not gone unnoticed. Many Malawians are increasingly disillusioned with the organization, seeing it as out of touch with their concerns. A recent Afrobarometer survey found that 89% of Malawians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with the majority citing economic issues as their top concern.

It is time for the PAC to reclaim its role as a champion of the Malawian people. It must break free from its cozy relationship with the MCP and start speaking truth to power once again. The Malawian people deserve nothing less.

As the country prepares for elections in 2025, the PAC has a critical role to play in shaping the national conversation. It must use its platform to push for real change, rather than simply paying lip service to the idea of “dialogue” and “reform.”

The PAC’s silence is a betrayal of the Malawian people. It is time for the organization to find its voice again and start fighting for the rights and interests of the poor and marginalized. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty.