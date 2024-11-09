Drought-hit Malawi receives emergency food shipments from Ukraine

…A shipment of 19,000 metric tons of maize has arrived in Malawi from Ukraine, providing crucial support to those facing food insecurity.



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A shipment of 19,200 metric tons of maize, part of President Zelenskyy’s ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative, has been delivered to Malawi, providing vital aid to those facing worsening water and food insecurity.

The emergency food delivery is a response to El Niño-induced dry spells which have affecting 44 percent of the national crop area in Malawi, causing droughts impacting an estimated two million people earlier this year.

The shipment of maize through the Grain from Ukraine programme has come as stocks run critically low and food prices continue to rise, offer relief to thousands of people.

The latest shipment, part of a wider programme where Ukraine works with partner countries and organisations to alleviate the food insecurity issue, is a significant step towards addressing the acute hunger and malnutrition many Malawians are facing.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has caused unprecedented disruption to Ukrainian trade, displaced millions of Ukrainians, devastated infrastructure, and put 70 million people worldwide at risk of food insecurity.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine remains committed to helping the Malawian people and those around the world experiencing humanitarian crises.

Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to President Zelenskyy commented: “As Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt global stability, our commitment to providing relief remains unwavering. This shipment to Malawi is another example of Ukraine’s determination to stand by those who need it most across the world.”

Dr Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi and a Grain from Ukraine Goodwill Ambassador, welcomed the shipment’s arrival: “As Malawi faces climate change and a persistent food instability, this shipment from Ukraine represents more than just food, it is a symbol of solidarity and hope for recovery for those who need it most.

“We are grateful for Ukraine’s support to Malawi, even while Ukraine is fighting an aggressive war and the threat against its own people it is maintaining its role as a global food producer.”

The ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative, launched by President Zelenskyy in 2022, works with more than 30 countries and international organisations including the World Food Partnership to deliver Ukrainian grain to countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East facing food shortages.

Ukraine’s shipments via the Black Sea, despite threat of attack from the Russian Navy, demonstrate Ukraine’s determination to maintain its role as an international aid provider to other nations.

Prior to the war, Ukraine supplied more than 15% of global corn exports, 10% of wheat, 15-20% of barley, and over 50% of sunflower oil. The Russian invasion has severely damaged the supply chains that allow Ukraine to produce and export this food to the rest of the world.

The ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative, launched in 2022 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has garnered contributions exceeding USD$200 million from over 30 countries and international organisations, including European countries, the US, Japan and South Korea.

Recipients of the 170,000 tons of Ukrainian grain under this humanitarian program are countries experiencing food shortages, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan, and Yemen.