Hype ahead of Malawi National Youth Summit, Annual General Assembly

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is excitement amongst youths across the country and beyond ahead of Malawi’s National Youth Summit and Annual General Assembly slated for November 11 to 13, 2024 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Under the theme, and the AGA are happening under the theme, “Renewed Commitment to Youth Development Towards Malawi 2063″, the two events have attracted over 500 youths accross the country and beyond.

Four Cabinet Ministers are expected to grace the summit including Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno and among others.

Addressing the news conference on Friday, November 8 in the capital Lilongwe, National Youth Council of Malawi Executive Director Rex Chapota disclosed that the Summit has assembled youths from different sectors and backgrounds of development and political parties.

Chapota said youths from agriculture, environment, mining, entrepreneurship, politics will go for mentorship sessions during the Summit in their sectors for knowledge growth.

“This is a huge opportunity that we have put forward for various stakeholders from various sectors to take collective introspection on what we have done in the youth development sector and make fresh commitments as we move forward in the context of the Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

“The Summit and AGA will also see the launch of two key strategic documents: The National Youth Council of Malawi 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and the Malawi 2063 Youth Engagement Strategy which is anchored in the National Planning Commission”, he said.

Chapota adds, “The Summit offers the platform at which young people engage both with each other and with duty bearers and other stakeholders in a no-holds-barred manner. This Summit is bringing together players from various walks of the development space.

“The Summit will have young people from across the country representing the voices of their fellow youth, top government officials, political leaders, private sectors players, local and international development partners, NGOs, CSOs, the academia, the media and multiple other participants”.

He explains further, “The Summit will touch on various aspects of development based on the different backgrounds of the stakeholders involved. The National Youth Summit accords the youth and different stakeholders the space to interact and build networks and carve solutions with freshness of purpose.

“As Malawi continues her journey towards MW2063, the 2024 Malawi National Youth Summit is a critical platform for amplifying the voices of young people and ensuring that their concerns, aspirations, and innovative ideas are central to the nation’s development agenda”.

The summit aims to harness the energy, creativity, and potential of Malawi’s youth to help achieve the country’s long-term vision of becoming an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation by 2063 including the priority actions on “Youth and Future Generations” under the newly adopted Summit of the Future Pact by the United Nations.

Chapota said, “The Summit is also an opportunity for us to situation the Government of Malawi’s flagship strategy for economic development: the ATM Strategy that brings together three key sectors of growth, Agriculture, Tourism and Mining.

“It also offers an opportunity to look at how the various generations, including adolescents, can be harnessed to ensure they grow into active, productive citizens of this our beautiful nation”.

He stated further, “The Summit will also see international delegates from the Commonwealth, the Pan African Youth Union and from within the Southern African Region. Indeed, it is so important our colleagues from beyond the borders of Malawi have deemed it necessary to be part of it.

“As part of the Summit, there will also be a Youth Cultural Festival that will take place on the afternoon/evening of the 12th of November. This will feature various young up and coming artists and creatives that have been identified through various means”.

Chapota explains further, “The Youth Cultural Festival is an opportunity for the youth to celebrate their Malawianness in its various forms of cultural expression. The icing on the Summit and Annual General Assembly Cake is that the it will be attended by no less than four Cabinet Ministers who will also feature in relevant discussions.

“This demonstrates that the Summit is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the involvement of the highest authorities in the key sectors of focus”

He appeals, “We would therefore like to call upon you to join us in calling the attention of the public to the Summit and the AGA, and indeed to the resolutions and outcomes of this auspicious and momentous gathering.

“The importance of the media in promoting national development cannot be overemphasised. Here is a gathering that is more than just an event: it is a coming together of minds to chart the way forward in the nation’s development”.

Chapota observes further, “The youth of Malawi are the backbone of our nation’s future. Their energy, creativity, and passion for change are key to our country’s transformation towards MW2063.

“This summit marks a renewed commitment by all stakeholders to work together in empowering and equipping our young people for success.”

In his remarks, National Youth Council of Malawi chairperson, Duncan Chiyani said, “The 2024 National Youth Summit is a vital step in ensuring that young people are not only beneficiaries but also key actors in the development of Malawi.

“Our goal is to create a space where the youth can collaborate with decision-makers, share their experiences, and take ownership of the futurethey envision.”