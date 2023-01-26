Embattled ACB Chief Martha Chizuma sued over leaked audio

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pours for embattled Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) director General Martha Chizuma who faces a fresh lawsuit in relation to a leaked conversation in which she was heard discussing official matters with a third party.

Court documents The Maravi Post is in possession show that the new lawsuit is in relation to her statement which alleged that High Court of Malawi Judge Simeon Mdeza was corrupt.

But Chizuma’s lawyer Martha Kaukonde told The Nation Newspaper that ACB boss is yet to receive the court documents, as such, it is unlikely that her client will appear in court tomorrow.

Chizuma sued again

“I am currently out of office and those documents have not been served on us. The DG is likely not to attend court,” says Kaukonde.

This comes after the State purportedly withdrew charges against Chizuma following a complaint from former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni over the same audio.

Last week President Lazarus Chakwera speared Chizuma from sacking after commission of inquiry faulted her instead Kayuni was fired.

