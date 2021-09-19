By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ngoni’s of KwaZulu-Natal,Durban South Africa the Usuthu clan,hacked and mercilessly slaughtered the Palestinians with bows and arrows to boot them out of CAF Champions league.

Both parties started slowly in the first ten minutes of the first forty five minutes despite the Usuthu leading Bullets by a goal to nil,from the spot kick after Palestinians failed to contain the Amazulu attackers,and speedy Ngoni Bonginkosi Mtuli made no mistake, than throwing his arrow passed Richard Chimbamba at fourth minute, Babatunde Adepoju was the first to find scoring chance but his AK47 riffle magazine was not loaded hence it was a Whisky Oscar at the first minutes of the game.

Mtuli doubled the score line after outplaying Bullets defence,starting with Nickson Nyasulu at left flank which saw two Amazulu attackers unmarked in a dangerous site.First half ended in a two nil lead to the Usuthu.

Second half the peoples team started very well after their commander Callisto Pasuwa made some changes; Misheck Selemani,Chiukepo Msowoya,Erick Lungu and Precious Phiri amongst those introduced for Hassan Kajoke,MacFarlane Mgwira,Chimango Kayira.

In the 50th minute, peoples team got a free kick after the Ngoni’s fouled Chiukepo Msowoya, few meters from the eighteen yard box. Henry Magetsi Kabichi used his marksmanship as he delivered the beauty to the far corner post of Usuthu’s goalie Veli Mothwa,and it was one to two margin.

As it was thought that the Reds would come up with an equaliser, it wasn’t to be as the Ngoni’s launched counter attack which ended in Chimbamba’s net through Luvuyo Mamela.This time around Bullets lived dangerous as the visitors kept on hitting them through counter attacks though parking their INTERCAPE BUS.

Bullets unnecessary lost possession and failed to retreat quickly on several occasions especially in defence which gave Amazulu FC an opportunity of getting all the three goals.

Referee Avalcao from Mozambique blew the whistle to mark the end of the match leaving many from Malawi in disbelief as they thought the Palestinians would use their weapons well at home, but My goodness! they forgot to refill and reload the bullets in their magazines hence failed to hit the targets. It was the grand children of TCHAKA Zulu,from Usuthu Clan who sharpened their arrows and mended their shields (Vishango) well.

Nyasa Big Bullets has failed to defend their away one nil victory to bow out of the Club Continental tournament by three goals to two on goal aggregate.

Amazulu FC now meet the Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in the next stages of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.