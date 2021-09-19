LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 50 new COVID-19 cases, 77 new recoveries and four new deaths. Of the new cases, 49 are locally transmitted: 29 from Rumphi (out of these, 24 cases are from a boarding school identified during mass testing), six from Lilongwe, four from Blantyre, three from Mangochi, two each from Karonga, and Mzimba North, and one each from Chikwawa, Mulanje, and Nkhata Bay Districts while one case is imported and is from Dowa District.

Four new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: two from Lilongwe, one each from Blantyre and Nkhata Bay Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,337 cases including 2,256 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.68%). Of these cases, 2,624 are imported infections and 58,713 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 51,840 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 84.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 7,009. In the past 24 hours, there were eight new admissions (all the new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while five cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 67 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 12 cases are in critical condition of which 11 are not vaccinated while one got a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine): 19 in Lilongwe, 14 in Blantyre, four each in Mzimba North, Zomba, and Thyolo, three each in Karonga and Chiradzulu, two each in Dowa, Mulanje, Mzimba South, Balaka, and Phalombe, and one each in Mchinji, Dowa, Dedza, Rumphi, Chikwawa, Mwanza, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 670 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 399 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 7.5% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 5%. Cumulatively, 401,287 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 977.682 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 506,383 and 237,929 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 233,370 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,157 and 986 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 709 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 471,229 people are

fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us and what we have learnt so far is that our actions and behaviours are the main drivers of this pandemic.

When there is general relaxation of the preventive and containment measures, there is rapid transmission of the COVID-19 leading to high number of new confirmed cases, admissions and deaths.

Though we are registering a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 new cases, admission and deaths, our actions and behaviours as individuals, families and communities will play a critical role for us to sustain

this downward trend.

And the only way for this to be achieved is through strict adherence by all of us to the preventive and containment measures as well as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

No family member is safe unless everyone in that family is safe. No family is safe until every family is safe. No community is safe until all the communities are safe.

No church/mosque is safe until every congregant is safe. No workplace is safe until every employee is safe and indeed no one is safe until everyone else is safe.

For our country to be safe from COVID-19, it begins with you and me. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones, protect everyone.

The COVID-19 vaccination is in progress in all Government, CHAM and outreach clinics. To achieve a safe environment, it is the responsibility of everyone aged 18 years and above to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is an added tool to the COVID-19 fight supplementing the preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap, proper wearing of mask and observing physical/social distancing.

The preventive measures will help one from contracting the disease while the vaccines will help in reducing the risk of developing serious disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths when one contracts COVID-19.

I should inform the public that our COVID-19 statistics are showing that the vaccines are effective even here in Malawi as the majority of the cases being admitted in our treatment units and those dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

If we are to win this COVID-19 war, we need to vaccinate at least 60% of our population. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear your Mask! Wash your hands! Watch your distance!

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE