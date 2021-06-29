Man City striker Sterling scores opener

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-England went into game against Germany as underdog without being given any choice but all odds smiled at Queens boys.

Eventually, England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals that the tree Lions will play Sweden or Ukraine in last eight

The Man City striker Sterling scores opener as his third goal of tournament that captain Kane added second – his first of Euros – to seal victory

History has been created as this is England’s first win over Germany in tournament knockout game since 1966.

During the game around 43,000 fans at raucous Wembley.

England midfielder Declan Rice on BBC One: “It’s incredible, a lot of people had written us off in the group stage, complaints about the performances, not scoring enough but we want to put people wrong, with a full house everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out and two progress in the tournament.

“It is history, all the players were asked about the past games but we created history. Gary Neville said these games don’t come round often and it was a pleasure to be out there.

“Maturity comes in, you have had a yellow card and you have to stay composed and focused.

“Raheem Sterling is proving so many people wrong, scoring so many goals. Harry Kane is made for the big occasions, scored the goal that put the game to bed.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves but it is a massive game in Rome on Saturday. For today, the occasion, the fans, the players that were up for it. The dressing room, I have not been a part of a team with this togetherness. We really believe, with the tournament being at Wembley.”

Source: BBC