FDH Bank gives Malawi Police 10, 000 tree seedlings

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, has supported the environmental restoration drive by Southwest Division of the Malawi Police Service through a donation of 10, 000 seedlings.

The Division jointly held a tree-planting exercise for this year with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Service (MPS), and the Immigration Department at Malawi Police Training School in Limbe township.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira said the gesture is one way of averting effects of climate change.

“We have all seen how our climate has been changing as a result of our own activities that have led to environmental degradation. Just last week we experienced disasters here in Blantyre due to careless cutting down of trees that acted as water breaks. We all saw that on social media.”

“As a way of trying to be part of the solution in the development of the country, FDH Financial Holdings Limited committed to plant one million trees by 2024 by working together with our staff, customers and stakeholders like the Malawi Police Service through various initiatives in alignment with the Malawi Vision 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to make the world a better place not only for us but also for the future generations,” said Mpinganjira.

Commissioner of Police for Southwest Division, Richard Luhanga commended FDH Bank for the support saying apart from providing vegetative cover, trees are very vital in their job.

Mpinganjira (left) hands over a tree seedling to Luhanga

“I am glad that when I shared our vision with the CEO Mr. Mpinganjira, he understood and committed to supporting the cause. To us security agents, the Police, Malawi Prison, MDF, and Immigration, trees play an important role for our training in the forests. Therefore, these seedlings will go a long way in creating a good environment for our work,” he said.

Luhanga then hailed the existing relationship between the two institutions which saw FDH construct additional Police offices at Ndirande Police Station two years ago.

During the 2023 planting season, FDH plc has partnered with Egenco, Blantyre Water Board, Mzuzu City Council, Mzuzu University, LUANAR, Catholic Men’s Organisation, Chileka Lions Club, CADECOM, Farmers Union of Malawi(FUM) and Zomba City Council, among others.

