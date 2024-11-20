For Democrats Matt Gaetz is the New Russia “hoax”, It will blow up in their faces

Donald Trump once again has the democrats in a tizzy. After an embarrassing loss they are ready to diminish Donald Trump by opposing his nominees even though the country Overwhelmingly voted for him

It is said President-elect Trump is calling senators and asking them personally to confirm Matt Gaetz, his pick for Attorney General. as Gaetz faces mounting scrutiny amid new testimony involving the sexual misconduct allegations against him. According to Media reports.

Trump rips McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial

The Democrats are as animated as they were with the Russia Investigations that ended up in a fizzle.

They mention sexual innuendoes like, Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, was once embroiled in a sex-trafficking investigation by the Justice Department that he has been tapped to lead. Gaetz has been under constant scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct, reports news agency AP. To the delight of the democrats.

All this glee from Democratic leaning media shows that Trump continues to out fox them and they miss his agenda completely. They are wasting time on Gates who by himself can never change the American legal system. There are judges in the legal system with Integrity and they would never allow for Donald Trump and Matt Gates to bring frivolous law suits.

The Russian hoax was debunked by John Durham because the Democrats like they are doing with Matt Gates went over Board in their zeal to embarrass The Donald.

Special counsel John Durham’s long-awaited report was, as one would expect, as meticulous as it was damning in its findings of fact.

He concluded that there was no basis to immediately launch a full-fledged investigation against Donald Trump; that the FBI failed to follow up on intelligence reports that Hillary Clinton had approved a scheme to manufacture the Russia hoax and that her campaign funded opposition research to supply to the FBI and media with the false narrative; and that FBI leaders willingly subverted FBI policy, quashed investigations into Clinton’s potential violations of the law, and more.

History is repeating itself.