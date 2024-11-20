Chakwera back in Kasungu for whistle stops

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is back in Kasungu where he visited six places on the western stretch of the district.

His first stop was at Santhe Admarc Ground where hundreds of people have already gathered to welcome him.

The Malawi leader expected to mobilise voters to register in the voter registration exercise currently underway.

Chakwera later travelled to Mawawa in Kasungu West Constituency, Chisinga in the North West before proceeding to Nkhamenya Trading Centre.

The President also expected to visit Chatoloma where he is to end his tour.

Apart from mobilising people to register for elections, Chakwera has been explaining to the people on government’s strategies on food security, immediate hunger response and agricultural loans being disbursed by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).