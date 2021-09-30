Clement Chiwaya shot himself

It is now confirmed Mr Clement Chiwaya has died.

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Disturbing! Former Deputy Speaker of Malawi Parliament Clement Chiwaya has shot himself in the head with a pistol at parliament building in the capital Lilongwe on.

Chiwaya shot himself on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 right in front of the Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba.

Spokesperson for Parliament Ian Mwenye confirmed the incident describing as an unfortunate.

“We have since reported the matter to police. They are better placed to give more details,” Mwenye said.

Before he shot he wrote this message;

To all those of you that would question why? Don’t. Here is my explanation:

In my whole life I have worked very hard to ensure that I am self sufficient and I don’t rely on others for anything. My experience with parliament has been very bad. I am not a violent person. While it would have been easier to hurt others with the means I have, I don’t want that to be my legacy.

My heart and spirit has been brought down not because of the possession such as a vehicle but the persistent begging that I am doing to get what belongs to me. Is this life worth living. Probably yes to others. For me the fact that I have taken the issue to various people and I am forced to be begging them to do something is really depressing. I don’t have any more energy to carry on. Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether.

If I continue living I will hurt others and I don’t want that to happen I am already suffering from my post polio syndrome which is getting worse everyday. Compounded by this these people think I am asking for charity and yet this is a vehicle I bought with my own money.

I love my wife Sullea she has given me the best 11 years or so since I made a choice to live with her. We have seen ups and downs and she is my pillar in times of hurt like this. Yes we had plans to wed in December. Ring or no ring you gave me the best days. I love my children Bhubhile Sandra Crecencia Caleb and Clement Jr.

I really want to apologize to them for the pain I will bring to them. My fear is if I continue living I will hurt others especially the people that have decided to make my life miserable that way my family will be ostracized. I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled and they don’t value me.

I would like to thank Martha Chizuma as Oumbsdsman because she saw the injustice and also judges at the Commercial court for their part in trying to see this come to an end. Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that.

With a fully loaded gun I could have killed these people but I will go alone. Let them prevail. I want everything that I have to be enjoyed by my mum my wife and my kids mentioned above. I am going with a free mind. Sullea I will always love you even in my death. Apiti Jana tuchisimana. I love you mum

To my mum and dad in US and to all my friends I will always value the support you gave me through and through. We will meet on the other side.

Police and hospital authorities are yet to comment on his status.

Atupele Muluzi writes on Facebook, The death of Hon. Dr. Clement Chiwaya has shocked all of us. We are waiting for an official report to shed more details on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident at Parliament today. At this time let us pay solemn homage to one of Malawi’s finest sons.

Against all odds that life had presented, Dr. Clement Chiwaya rose to become a senior member of our National Executive, Member of Parliament for over 15 years, successful businessman, former Cabinet Minister and former Deputy Speaker of our National Assembly. He was intelligent, a loyal friend, advisor, a family man and devoted to his faith. My condolences go to his family during this tragic time and we pray that the almighty comforts them.

May you rest well Brother, and untill we meet again. MHSRIP

