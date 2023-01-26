France recalls ambassador to Burkina Faso ahead of pulling out troops

Burkina Faso, is still battling an Islamist insurgency but said it wants to do it by itself.

France has about 400 special forces based in Burkina Faso to help local forces battle the Islamist insurgency.

For some time now there have been agitations over France’s military presence in Burkina Faso.

Critics complain the presence of the troops has not improved security in the insurgent-hit West African country.

Hundreds demonstrated against Paris in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to leave the country.

Source: Africa Feeds

