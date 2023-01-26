MCP elective indaba date attracts tensions



By Vincent Gunde

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Kasungu West Parliamentarian Alex Major has accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s National Publicity Secretary Maurice Munthali of misleading local radio station that the party’s elective Indaba will be held in 2024 instead of 2023.

Major has dared Munthali to stop battles which he cannot win claiming that MCP has been destroyed by its own members and waiting for another year to hold a Convention will be a grave mistake.

He observes that MCP general membership is tired of scavengers quoting section 35[1] of the MCP Constitution which gives power to District Chairmen to call for a Convention advising those advocating for 2024 Convention not to cheat themselves.

Writing on his face book page, Major claimed that MCP Convention has since 1959 never failed to take place no matter what circumstances recalling that in 2018 it was held after a court battle and members do not want to go that route.

Major said the National Executive Committee [NEC] has time to communicate to all members on the reasons to change the Convention to 2024 saying if the reasons are convincing, they will hesitantly join their bandwagon.

He added that “It is the wish of members of the MCP that they want to have enough time to build their party which is dark, having new office bearers and enough time to discuss alliances based on truth and honesty.

“We already know that our NEC has a bad motive to shift the Convention to 2024, we will not allow you to destroy our party at our watch, Not on Earth, remain yours, courtesy of MCP and a delegate of May, 2023 Convention”.

Major therefore reminded MCP members to listen to Munthali.

