Mulanje business lady Martha Kunkeyani wins car 2022 Itel-Tecno Christmas Promo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mulanje based business lady Martha Kunkeyani has emerged the winner of a car in 2022 Itel /Tecno Christmas Promotion.

Kunkeyani was all smiles recently when she was heading home driving a Toyota Passo after purchasing Camon 19 smartphone during the Christmas promotion that ended few weeks ago.

The promotion which started on November 20 and ended on December 25, 2022 saw other customers going away with various prizes including Fridges, TV’s, Cookers and Shopping Vouchers.

The only requirement to participate in the promotion was to buy any Itel or Tecno Smartphone in any shop across Malawi.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the prize Kunkeyani said she was very happy and attributed his Success to God saying he did not expect to glab the grand prize in the promotion but God has seen him through.

“I am full of excitement, when I was called that I have won the car, I didn’t take it seriously because I thought it’s a scam but I thank God that it’s really true. I will continue using Tecno products, not because I have won this prize but they are also good,” she said

Kunkeyani said she had no intentions to sell the vehicle but she will be using it as a mode of transport in her business.

Kunkeyani is also a journalist who works at Mzati Radio and TV in Mulanje.

Mulanje based business lady Martha Kunkeyani win car in Airtel-Techno promo

In his remarks Itel and Tecno Sales and Marketing Manager Willy Kapenuka expressed satisfaction that the promotion went on well and those who have won really deserved to win because the promotion was also highly monitored.

“We are very excited to end the promotion in a high note, the response has been overwhelming, since the day we started the promotion, we have been recording more entries each passing day, this was also an indication that people really love our products,” he said

Kapenuka said the promotion was aimed at giving back to their valued customers and also part of festive season celebration.

“We decided to come up with the Christmas promotion to appreciate our valued customers for always being there for us. Apart from that, this was also part of our corporate social responsibility,” he said

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...