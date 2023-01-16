   Frank Mwenifumbo responds to Joshua Chisa Mbele’s rantings on social media

Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo dumps UTM

My brother Joshua Chisa Mbele you did not need to come social media to question circumstances surrounding my appointment as Board Chair .

You have brought in issues of morality and integrity in this appointment .

Let me begin by informing you and your audience that this is not my first public appointment , especially in the statutory corporation . In 2010 The Bingu administration did appoint me as Board Chair of the same NRWB . The appointment was announced both on print and electronic media platforms . I turned down the appointment. The same administration offered me a very strategic diplomatic post and I turned it down too . I turned down these two offers because one influential business in the DPP fold , labelled me as “Tumbuka” .

I bitterly complained about this to late President Bingu wa Mutharika . Verify this with Goodall Gondwe and with a decorated & veteran public servant now a member of Parliament , Hon Bright Msaka , SC , MP who was then the chief secretary of Government who personally phoned me for these appointments .

This is to show you that I am never carried away with such appointments.

I took this appointment with great honour to serve the people of Malawi.

My departure from UTM was never a caveat for this appointment.

My departure from UTM was amicable and voluntary. It was one made out of choice , just as I had done when I chose to join UTM over other political parties .

Saulos Chilima is a fine man whom I have respected and admired over time for the gift of leadership, academics and as an accomplished corporate executive . Nothing and no one shall change my holding of him .

Rt Hon Saulos Chilima knows why I left UTM because I shared with him all the ridicule and the emotional suffering I endured during my membership from my fellow members I felt were compatriots. The worst was when I and the people of the North were tribally profiled by very few senior individuals in the Party who felt threatened by my presence in UTM . With the avoidance of doubt , I forgive you and many others who come up with all kinds of theories regarding my withdrawal of membership from UTM party and my subsequent appointment as a Board Chair, because I have avoided to explain this deliberately .

If I explain this to the public especially to those who live in the Northern part of Malawi , who have over the years borne and endured the scars of segregation and deprivation , then I doubt if any single voter out there will have the appetite to vote for them in 2025. For the love of chilima who has already gone through a lot from the days of the DPP , to date I have chosen to fathom my grievances . Chilimas enemies are not from outside as you assert but from within . He is completely captured by them , only time will tell .

There has never been a day when I and President chakwera discussed any public appointments including this particular one of a Board Chair. It is wrong therefore , to assert that I was appointed Board Chair because I resigned from UTM . With this kind of attitude towards each other as citizens, this will scare many to call it a day in politics .

It makes me crave for an appetite to come back to active politics in future , otherwise history shall record my legacy wrongly because of people like you who chose to twist facts .

I have the right and duty to put the facts right . My surname is spelt Mwenifumbo and not Mwenefumbo.

