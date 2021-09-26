ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A pastor and entire sympathizers had to run for their lives at a cemetery after bees invaded the grave to bury the dead they were praying for.

An eyewitness reported to Ali Baba Dankamabari on Kessben FM’s Breaking News that just before the pastor was about to say the final prayer for the 18-year old girl who passed away in Asokore Senchi, the bees emerged from nowhere and invaded the grave.

The pastor could not continue the prayers as he had no other option than to run for his life.

Family members, friends and sympathizers of the late 18-year-old girl followed the footsteps of the pastor as they all left the grave and the dead body.

The coffin which carried the body of the late 18-year-old girl was left uncovered in the grave as all went home.

According to the eyewitness, the Asokore Senchi cemetery is not known for bees, a major reason why the incident sent shivers in the spines of the people.

Comfort Osei, the late 18-year-old girl was in her final year in a Junior high school who was to sit for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Exams in November.

