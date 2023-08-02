Gwanda Chakuwamba Mausoleum pegged at MK100m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is expected to spend less than MK100 million for the late Gwanda Chakuwamba Mausoleum.

Minister of Local Government, Chimwendo Banda revealed this in an interview with Maravipost after answering questions from members in the August house on the progress of heroes acre.

Banda said the construction is expected to commence later in the year government will be communicated to the family.

He said Chakuwamba is one of the heroes the country needs to honor.

He further said government is also expected to build Orton Chirwa and Chakufwa Chihana Mauseleums once funds are sourced.

Chimwendo was answering a question from the order paper from Nsanje North, Enoch Chizuzu who asked the minister the progress of Chakufwa Chihana Mausoleum.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa East, Rodrick Nkhumbanyiwa asked the minister of local government to honor Chihana Mausoleum.

