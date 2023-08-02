Nankhumwa snubs DPP’s disciplinary summon

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Malawi Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has dared his own party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to tread carefully on how they want to handle his disciplinary case.

Nankhumwa hinted that he might even not be available on Wednesday (today), August 2, 2023, for a hearing.

DPP summoned Nankhumwa, who is also the DPP vice president for the Southern Region, to a disciplinary hearing to take him to task for breaking the party constitution by holding whistlestops under the name of the party without the blessing of the leadership of the party.

In reaction to the summons on Monday, the Mulanje Central legislator said he could not understand why the party leadership would decide to subject him to disciplinary action.

He argued that he had not broken any law of the party by conducting whistle-stop tours.

Nankhumwa added that his party’s constitution allows him to conduct rallies anywhere and that he will continue doing so as long as he holds his current position of DPP vice president for the South, Leader of Opposition as well as a member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency.

Cracks and divisions have been reigning supreme since the DPP since the party lost power to the Tonse Alliance, which is led by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Last month, in July, the DPP hold a contested National Governing Counsel (NGC) whose resolutions among others endorsed Peter Mutharika as the party’s torchbearer in 2025.

