KCH Clinician Likagwa arrested for theft

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) clinician for allegedly stealing electronic devices at the facility including computers, printers, scanners and others.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspect as Alinafe Likagwa who also runs a stationery and photocopying shop at Gologota Trading Center in Area 23.

Chigaulu told The Maravi Post that a computer hard drive, monitor and CPU in the Out Patient Department (OPD), where the suspect works, went missing one by one in December last year.

“However, in the first week of January 2023, the suspect, reported to work with KCH already printed documents, a thing that brought suspicion to other workmates,” explains Chigalu.

He says their investigation, after receiving a complaint, recovered the gadgets from a house of a certain woman (name withheld) where the suspect hid the items.

Likagwa, who hails from Mayani Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Tambala in Dedza District, will appear in court to answer a charge of theft by a public servant.

