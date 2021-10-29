MP for Kasungu North North Paul Nkhoma

By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu North North Paul Nkhoma says the newly constructed dam in the constituency will be operational in December this year.

Nkhoma disclosed the development following the completion of the MK200 million worth dam in his constituency.

According to Nkhoma constituents are expected to start fish farming later this year once all the technicalities of the project are finalized.

“We have been assured by experts that by December people living around the dam should start benefiting, what is remaining at the moment is holding awareness campaigns so that people should know the do’s and don’ts,”

“Soon members from different committees at parliament will be visiting the project to appreciate what has been done reaching this far,” said Nkhoma.

A recent research done at the site revealed that about MK70 million will be made from fishing farming in seven months.

The 12-hectares long dam will also been used for irrigation next year. Meanwhile experts continue to conduct different tests at the site.

Sopani Dam is constructed in Traditional Authority (T.A) Chisemphere in Kasungu.

