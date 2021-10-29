By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A mother, son and neighbour have died after being struck by lightning at Masuku Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Bwananyambi in the lake district of Mangochi.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi has identified deceased as 25-year-old Mussah Dickson, from Bula Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka, 28-year-old Aisha Wyson and Eight-year-old boy Sainet Wyson both from Masuku Village T/A Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

“The three were chatting on the verandah while it was raining. Unfortunately, lightning struck all of them and were rushed to Mulibwanji Mission Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival after sustaining serious burn wounds,” said Daudi.

Postmortem has revealed that death was due to cardiogenic electric shock caused by lightning.

