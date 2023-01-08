Tsoka Flea market closed

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to contain Cholera outbreak, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) on Sunday, January 8, 2023 temporarily closed Tsoka flea market.

In an interview one of the vendors,Thom Bandawe told Maravipost on Sunday that all the business personnels where told not to use the market as health authorities were spraying Cholera prevention chemicals.

Touring the Market, The Maravi Post established that the market has litters all over without any bins around.

On Saturday, January 7, LLC also closed Kawale and Area 23 markets in control of cholera spread.

Recently Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo urged all city councils to have by laws that will help to curb cholera spread.

