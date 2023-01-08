……Silver Reserve 1-1 Wimbe United, Support 1-5 Mbabvi United FC

Silver Reserve in sky blue

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-

babvi United FC on Saturday registered their first win in the final round of the league in 4 games, they defeated Support Battalion FC in style 1-5 away at Champion Stadium in Dowa, Mponela.

At half time Mbabvi United FC led the host by 3 goals from Blessings Gwazantini, Figo Chilindiza, Esau Sosten. Second half the visitors added goals through Essau Sosten who completed his hat trick before Ernest Custom scored for the soldiers

At Blue Gym ground in the Capital Lilongwe, Silver Strikers Reserve FC lacked consistency as they were held 1-1 by Wimbe United FC.

They defeated Mbabvi United FC 2-1 at the same venue last Wednesday, they thought they would do the same against Wimbe but it wasn’t to be as the Kasungu based outfit came well equipped and motivated from their last win 3-1 against Extreme FC.

The visitors were the first to score at 65th minute through Jeremiah Phiri following a defensive lapse.

But the visitors failed to protect their narrow lead as Silver Reserve FC scored almost a similar goal through substitute Akuzike Lifa at 72nd minute.

First half was a balanced game though both sides failed to utilize the chances they created, their attackers lacked marksmanship and composure in the final third.

At some point the defense of the two were good enough despite those errors that resulted into goals.

The goalkeepers from both teams Pilirani Chalira and Dennis Msefula were outstanding making some great saves.

Silver relied much on Justice Honde, Frank Sanudi, Stephano George among others.

Wimbe United FC displayed exciting and fascinating game through Yamikani Master, Filimoni Ayesu, Jeremiah Phiri and Philip Mkandawire.

In a post match interviews, McDonald Yobe who has just attained his CAF C License said complacency costed them a lot.

Yobe said his boys wasted a lot of chances, he has since vowed to bounce back and compete for the title.

His counterpart, Monkey Chirwa for Wimbe United FC was happy win the result saying his boys played well despite wasting chances.

Chirwa said getting one point away is a good result and cited poor finishing as their weakness on the day.

Extreme FC still lead the table with 9 points from 4 games, winning 3 and lost one against Wimbe United FC. With the draw Wimbe United FC ascended to position 5 with 6 points from 5 games.

LUANAR FC comes third with 5 points from 3 games, Young Bankers are fourth on the ladder with 5 points from 4 games while Mbabvi United FC also ascended to 5th position with 4 points from 4 games having displaced Support Battalion FC who have 2 points from 4 games on 6th position.

The last games of first set in the final round will be played on Wednesday 11th and Friday 13th January 2023, as Extreme FC are anticipated to host LUANAR FC at Aubrey Dimba ground Kapiri-Mchinji. Support Battalion FC invites Silver Strikers Reserve FC at Champion Stadium in Dowa at Mponela.

