Cameroonian Modeste M’Bami, a former PSG and Marseille midfielder, has died at the age of 40 in Le Havre, sports agent Franck Belhassen announced on Saturday.

“I’ve been in touch with his girlfriend, who confirmed the news,” Belhassen told AFP, adding that he had spoken to the former player again on Saturday afternoon.

“PSG learned with deep sadness the death today of our former player Modeste M’Bami. The club offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends,” PSG wrote on its Twitter account.

OM also lamented the “sudden death” of the former Olympian, as did Le Havre, who expressed their “immense sadness”.

“Sad news. Modeste M’Bami has left us at the age of 40… He played for Sedan for three years (2000-2003). We offer our condolences to his family and friends,” the Sedan club tweeted.

According to the sports daily L’Equipe, the former player died of a heart attack.

M’Bami, born in Yaoundé, began his professional career at Sedan (2000-2003) before moving on to much more prestigious teams such as PSG (2003-2006) and OM (2006-2009). He then embarked on a journey that took him to Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

He ended his professional adventure at Le Havre (2014-2016), where he has since resided and whose club has also paid tribute to its former player on social networks.

M’Bami had two French Cups to his name, won with PSG (2004, 2006).

An Olympic gold medallist in 2000 and 38 times selected for the national team, he was also a finalist in the Confederations Cup in 2003 and a finalist in the CAN in 2008 with the Indomitable Lions.

Source: Africanews

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...