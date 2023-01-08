Female Malawian abused Middle East

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Over 50 Malawians remain stranded in Middle Eastern countries in their desperate search for economic opportunities; a dire situation that has left most of them exposed to exploitation and abuse.

In a statement, Secretary for Labour, Wezzi Kayira confirms the development but reveals they are working on necessary steps for their speedy and safe repatriation back home.

Kayira adds those without relevant travel documents or knowledge of employment conditions end up facing criminal charges for violating destination country’s laws.

“Those with valid documents, working as domestic workers, are usually subjected to hard labour, various forms of abuse including violence, harrasment, sexual abuse and long hours of work without lest and reisure” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Malawian labour authorities indicate migration to the Middle Eastern countries will be subjected to rigorous vetting which may take up to 14 working days.

In September last year, Malawi’s Former President, Dr Joyce Banda challenged African leaders to invest in women and youth as one way of combating the prevailing economic migration in the continent.

She spoke this in Daresalaam, Tanzania during the African Continental Free Trade Area Conference on Women and Youth.

