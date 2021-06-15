Malawi College of Health Sciences’ needy students seek parliament intervention

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Needy students of Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS), an institution which produces medical personnel currently serving the nation across the country, have petitioned the National Assembly to intervene in their financial problems.

Presenting their grievances on Tuesday at the Parliament building, the students emphasized the need amend the 2015 Parliamentary Act (No 2) which excluded needy students from the college to be among those to access Higher Education Students loans.

Davie Mkandawire, representative for the needy students from the college, pleaded with the legislators to consider amending the act as many needy students are on verge of dropping out of school due to lack of financial support.

Mkandawire said it is disheartening that the college is not among those that access loans on the basis that the institution only offers diplomas.

According to Mkandawire, many needy students are failing to pay their school fees and also cannot afford to be buying meals on their own.

On his part, Ephraim Nayeja vice Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Education said the given grievances are pertinent and assured the needy students that they will work on the matter in 14 days time.

The Malawi college of health sciences (MCHS) is an autonomous parastatal organization established through a government order of 21st June, 1996. MCHS was formed by a merger of the Lilongwe School of Health Sciences (LSHS) in Lilongwe, the Medical Assistants Training School (MATS) in Blantyre and Zomba School of Nursing (ZSN) in Zomba.

The college is mandated to train health workers that form a vital component of government plan to improve the health of the Malawians.