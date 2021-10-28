…………Number of constituencies increased from the current 193 to 228

MEC Chairperson Chifundo Kachale

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi electoral commission (MEC) needs MK2.1 billion in the demarcation of constituencies exercise.

The Commission is going deploy District Boundary Review Committees that will go on the field to establish the actual boundaries of the new constituencies.

MEC Chairperson Chifundo Kachale told the news conference on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that the commission is in the process of reviewing constituency boundaries as provided under constitution of the country.

Kachale said the constituencies are determined by consideration of population of voter eligible to register to vote and land size.

He said the stakeholders in the constituency may make proposals for names or change of names of the constituencies or wards and submit written proposals to the commission.

He said the total boundaries are 228 dependent on the confirmation of gazzetting Karonga town otherwise the total will be 227.

During the briefing MEC Chairperson disclosed that the commission has increased the number of constituencies from the current 193 to 228.

Justice kachale said MEC has arrived at the new figure following a re-dermacation exercise that has redefined boundaries of constituencies that were too big to be represented by one member of Parliament.

Determined number of seats by MEC including:

1.Chitipa 5 seats

2.Karonga 5 seats

3.Karonga Town Council 1 seat

4.nkhatabay 6 seats

5.Rumphi 4 seats

Mzimba 12 seats

7.Mzuzu city 3 seats

8.Likoma 1 seat

9.asungu 10 seats Kasungu Munipacality 1 seat Nkhotakota 5 seats Ntchisi 5 seats Dowa 10 seats Salima 6 seats LL District 19 seats LL City 12 seats Mchinji 7 seats Dedza 10 seats Ntcheu 8 seats Mangochi 12 seats Mangochi Town Council 1 seat Balaka 5 seats Machinga 8 seats Zomba Council 9 Zomba City 2 Chiradzulu 5 seats BT Council 6 seats BT City 10 seats Mwanza 2 seats Neno 3 seats Thyolo 8 seats Luchenza 1 seat Phalombe 5 seats Mulanje 9 seats Chikwawa 7 seats Nsanje 5 seats

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...