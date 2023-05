News reaching the Maravi Post confirm, celebrated former Malawi National Football Team and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers goalkeeper Boniface Maganga has passed on at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after an illness.

He was a member of the Flames squad that won the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup back-to-back in 1978 and 1979.

Boniface was known for chewing Gum, He played with the likes of Jack Chamangwana, Burnett Gondwe and Jimmy Mphamba.

Rest in Peace