Malawi’s renowned economist and motivation speaker, Henry Kachaje, is in hot soup as the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have joined the case involving the Ombudsman against the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) over the release of an investigative report which seeks to nullify his recruitment as chief executive officer for the parastatal body.

The office of the Ombudsman has indicated that it will challenge the court order that stopped them from releasing the report.

Both MLS and HRDC are joining the case as friends of the court.

Speaking to the Nation online, MLS President Patrick Mpaka said a decision to join the case is yet to be made but they are following developments.

“We, as MLS, are no doubt interested in and observing developments in the case given the involvement of three public institutions (MERA, Ombudsman and the Judiciary) and the various legal instruments at play. There should be public interest at stake.

“We are studying the papers to appreciate the issues involved before making any decision on what contribution we, as MLS, can make to promote the rule of law and assist in protecting public interest on the subject,” said Mpaka as quoted by The Nation.

Mpaka added that they will provide an update on their decision after a review of the paperwork.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has confirmed that they are joining the case.

Kachaje, according to Ombudsman report, does not possess a Masters’ Degree and the necessary experience, which were primary requirements for the job.

