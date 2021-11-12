BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM National Youth Director Bon Kalindo is set to hold demonstration against rising cost of living under Tonse Allliance of President Lazarus Chakwera on November 19, 2021 in Blantyre.

This has been confirmed in a letter addressed to Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu City Councils copied to Inspector General of Police dated November 11, 2021.

According to Kalindo, the demonstrations in Blantyre will be followed another demonstrations in Lilongwe on November 26, 2021 and later in Mzuzu on December 3, 2021.

Kalindo said the demonstrations in Blantyre will start from Blantyre Magistrate Court via Victoria Avenue to Civic Centre.

Below is the letter;



