Police chief George Kainja dared to protect the media

By Tawonga Sesani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Misa Malawi has demand the arrest of police officers who allegedly assaulted a journalist in Likoma.

Likoma Community Radio station reporter Oliver Malibisa is reportedly to have been arrested, assaulted and detained while on duty.

The incident happen when the reporter was covering demonstration that Likoma Secondary School Learners staged against their teacher.

The countries media watchdog has learnt that one of the police officers, identified as Nyirenda hit Malibisa on the chest several times with a gun.

Nyirenda was later joined by other seven officers where they drag the reporter in a police vehicle and demonstration photos where deleted in his phone, and he was detained at Likoma Police for about 2 hrs.

In a statement Signed by MISA Malawi’s Chairperson Teresa Ndanga describe the incident as a direct attack on media’s freedom as provided by the country’s constitution.

She then demands George Kainja Police Chief to reprimand and discipline officers who abuse their powers by attacking journalists.