Advocacy and Child Protection Manager for World Vision Malawi Lizzie Lombe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its continued quest to end child marriage in Malawi by 20%, World vision Malawi on Thursday, July 1, 2021 challenged local chiefs to have proper mechanism in addressing evil cultural practices that are fueling the vice, child marriage.

Advocacy and Child Protection Manager for World Vision Malawi Lizzie Lombe told The Maravi Post that from the period of January to December 2020, World vision Malawi has registered 469 child marriage cases of children who are within their programs.

Lombe also disclosed that some cultural beliefs including kusasa fumbi, chokolo continues to influence child marriages in the country .

Lombe therefore assured Malawians that despite the fact that cases of child marriages are high in the country, they are still aiming at reducing child marriages at least by 20%.

Senior Chief Kayembe from Dowa District acknowledged evil practices still influencing child marriages but assured of doing the best to address the vice.

any children, especially girls, are suffering from child marriage, sexual harassment, abuse, and other harmful practices.

Worse still, covid-19 now threatens the future of the Malawian child. If the statistics are anything to go by, then our hearts must be broken.

About 13 000 cases of child marriages and over 40 000 cases of teen pregnancies across Malawi have been recorded since Covid-19 hit the country.

Currently, World Vision Malawi is running the “It Takes Malawi to End Child Marriage” campaign in an effort to reduce child marriages by 20%.

According to World Vision Malawi statistics about 42% girls get married before age 18 that 29% of girls get teen pregnancies and 20% of girls are sexually violated before they get to age 18.

World Vision Malawi is also implementing relief and development interventions in all 28 districts of the country, impacting a total of 5 million children through education, food security, health and nutrition and water and sanitation interventions.