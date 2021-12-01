LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled all his upcoming public engagements with immediate effect.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has announced the development on Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

“[The president] has cancelled all his public engagements in order to attend to emerging regional and national matters requiring his attention,” Chikhosi said.

He added that all public events requiring the president’s attendance will be delegated to other government officials who will appear at such events on the president’s behalf.

On Tuesday, November 30, president Chakwera attended Malawi Police centenary celebration in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader was expected to travel to Rumphi to attend World Aids Commemoration event today, December 1.

Chakwera has been on petty local and international tours since he assumed power blowing resources which could be used properly amid social-economic ills Malawians are facing.

