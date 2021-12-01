Chingeni Toll Plaza

Anti-government protests led by comedian-cum-politician, Bon Kalindo, have started bearing fruits as government has announced reduction in tollgate fees at Chingeni toll plaza.

Information Minister, Gospel Kazako, made the announcement in Lilongwe last night after a seven-hour closed door discussion with lead organiser of demonstrations against high cost of living, Kalindo, and 19 others from his side.

The new development will see minibus drivers paying K2, 000 to pass, K1, 400 less than they legally have to pay while fees for Buses have been reduced to K5000 from K8500.

Taxis with red number plates like Sienta will be paying K1000 while ordinary vehicles with black number plates are at K1200 from K1700.

Kalindo says, however, street protests meant for Mzuzu on Friday shall proceed as planned.

For cabinet ministers: Kazako, internal security minister Chimwendo were among them.

On the other demands, Kazako says there is need for wide consultation.

Kalindo is leading protests across the country amidst complaints by Malawians about the rising cost of living and the government’s indifference to the plight of Malawians.

The demonstrators are calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to keep his campaign promises to create one million jobs and boost the economy.

Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) also held strike in protest against the toll gate fee of K3400 at Chingeni soon after its inauguration.

