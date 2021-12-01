

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading leading and oldest wholesale sugar producer, Illovo Malawi plc, has launched a multi million promotion which will see six customers win Nissan NP 200 pick up trucks as the main prizes among others.

The promotion will also see some other customers walking away with other consolation prizes such as motorbikes, bicycles, bags of fertilizer, cookers , fridges and shopping vouchers.

Among others, the promotion will also run monthly in store activations where other prizes will be won instantly including buckets, zitenje, T shirts and Illovo sugar packets.

Speaking in Blantyre during the launch of the promotion dubbed’ iponyereninso kwakuya ndi Illovo”, managing director for the company, Lekani Katandula, said the idea behind the promotion came about after the company noticed success in the first promotion of the

which run up to December 31, 2020.

” After assessing our last year’s promotion. We noted that the response was very positive and this is why we are bringing it back this year with an advanced one,” said Katandula.

He said this follows the company’s cordial relationship with the customers across the country who have over the past years have been associated with its brand name.

” Our mission and vision is to continue to be a leading sugar producer in Malawi and showcase that with still maintain our brand name, ” he said.

Katandula said the company also plans to grow its business and becoming a model for other countries in the world in sugar production businesses.

The managing director said the company plan to spend one hundred and forty million kwacha in total prizes, an increase from one hundred million kwacha from last year whereby winners got a combined one hundred million kwacha that also included six Nissan NP200 vehicles as the main prizes.

According to him, the entry requirements for the promotion remain the same as of the last year with three levels .

” Firstly on stockiest, therefore, those who buy and sell sugar in bulk must buy 2 tones or more and stand a chance to win one 6 NP 200 vehicles. Once they purchase, they simply need to write their name and contact number at the back of their MRA/VAT receipt and deposit in entry box at the reseller shop where they made the purchase,” he said

Katandula also assured the customers that his company was committed to produce quality products and make sure that the price remain fair in the turbulent economic parameters the country is registering so far.

On another development, Katandula said sugar production was still facing challenges such as poor electricity supply and drip water irrigation.

” We can produce up to 300, 000 metric tones per year but we have challenges of electricity and low water supply for our drip irrigation activities. We last produce 300,000 metric tons per year in 2012/13 years as compared to 230,000 metric tones three year ago.

