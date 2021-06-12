Some Malawians especially in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strongholds in central Region sacrificed life and limb to get their man Lazarus Chakwera the Presidency. They were helped by Andrew K.C. Nyirenda Chief Justice of Malawi. His judicial rulings all of them could easily be written by Lazarus Chakwera himself.

Andrew K.C. Nyirenda forced the Presidential election rerun that saw his man Lazarus Chakwera become President. During the campaigning he made sure to stop Peter Mutharika from imposing strict Coronavirus measures that could have saved lives.

Sensing his bias Peter Mutharika tried to force him to retire, however since then he has shown his revengeful hand. Imposing fees on Peter Mutharika. Latest ruling was the dismissal of Kunje and Namathanga. Simply doing the bidding of Lazarus Chakwera.

However, the support of Andrew K.C. Nyirenda is not enough to mask the indecisiveness and incompetence of Lazarus Chakwera. He has ruled with a probationary and incomplete Cabinet since becoming a court mandated President. Two Ministers died months ago from the Coronavirus that he minimized while campaigning. However, he has yet to appoint new ministers to fill those vacancies.

Malawians have taken to social media to share their frustrations and disillusionment.

Promise of a New Cabinet still waiting ….

Stealing Coronavirus Funds

Speeches by Chakwera