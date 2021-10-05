Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira: to spend 9 years in prison

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has sentenced business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mpinganjira, who is the first Malawian to own a bank, was answering six charges under the Corrupt Practices Act relating to attempting to induce High Court judges Mike Tembo and Healy Potani to exercise their functions corruptly by offering them K100 million.

He was, however, convicted on two charges of offering an advantage to public officers.

The sentence will run from the day he was convicted on September 10, 2021

DeGabrielle told the court that Mpinganjira acted with impunity to subvert the course of justice and that in regards to such, the mitigating factors that were presented before the court did not carry weight.

Mpinganjira has taken one year and nine months to know his fate following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on January 22 2020 on allegations he attempted to bribe five judges that heard the historic May 21 2019 presidential election nullification petition.