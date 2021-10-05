Suleiman Mayanja

A Ugandan national has been arrested in Kenya after he allegedly throw a 25-year-old Kenyan woman off an apartment balcony.

Police revealed that the suspect was arrested on Monday evening at the Nyali Cinemax where he was reportedly hiding after committing the crime.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) report, the suspect identified as Suleiman Mayanja entered the country on September 1, 2021 through the Busia border point.

The victim and the suspect had met a day before the incident at a popular joint, where they made merry and imbibed a few drinks, Citizen Digital reported.

Mayanja later rented an apartment where he allegedly committed the gruesome murder around the wee hours of Monday, October 4.

The half dressed body of the deceased victim was discovered by the apartment’s guard.

Prior to this, the guard at the apartment disclosed that he heard delirious screams of a woman from the skies, followed by loud bang metres from where he was standing.

The guards immediately rushed to the room only to find its door wide open and the man missing.

The suspect is said to have sent a cab driver to collect his belongings from a room he on September 30 booked at Sunny Side apartments.

The driver was arrested by detectives and after interrogating him, he revealed the suspect’s hideout.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting for arraignment.

This incident comes barely a day after two bodies belonging to a man and a woman fell from an apartment in nearby Mtwapa, in a mind-boggling incident that left more questions than answers.