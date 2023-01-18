Malawi’s Applied Sciences varsity student Gift Phiri dies in Ntcheu resthouse

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A first year Energy Engineering student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) Gift Phiri has died in a resthouse at Mphate Trading Centre in Ntcheu district where he booked for a night on January 15 this year.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate says Gift, 22, did not respond after several knocks on his door during check out time the following morning.

This prompted them to report the matter to Ntcheu Police Station.

MUBAS student dies

“Police officers, immediately rushed to the scene. After breaking the door, they discovered Gift lying lifeless and was taken to Ntcheu District hospital where postmortem revealed death was due to organophosphate poisoning,” she said.

Police indicate they are still investigating the cause of the poisoning.

Meanwhile, a communication from the MUBAS Students Representative Council says Gift’s remains will be laid to rest today in Chinsapo, Lilongwe.

The deceased hailed from Mkhokaminyala Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chilowa Matambe in Kasungu district.

This comes barely two weeks after a clinician was also found dead in one of the rest houses at the same trading center.

