World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118

PARIS-(AP)—The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, popularly known as Sister Andre, has died at the age of 118 in France.

The Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home spokesperson David Tavella made the announcement in a statement shortly after Randon’s demise

“Randon died in her sleep at 2 A.M at her nursing home in Toulon. There is great sadness but it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” said Tavella.

French nun Lucile Randon dies at 118 years

Born in the town of Ales, southern France, on February 11, 1904, sister André reportedly dedicated much of her life to Catholicism.

She lived through two world wars and in 2021, she made the headlines to become the oldest person to recover from Covid-19 just shortly before her 117th birthday, Reuters reported.

Despite being blind and reliant on a wheelchair, Sister André cared for other elderly people and some of whom were much younger than herself. She attributed her long life to work and during one of her interviews, she revealed that she continued working until she was 108.

Currently, the oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

