BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s business mogul Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira is admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira is on remanded at Chichiri Prison after being convicted for attempting to bribe the five constitutional court judges is said to have been taken to hospital on Sunday morning, September 19, 2021.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons and In-Charge for Chichiri Prison, Thomas Damba and Health officials at QECH confirmed the development saying Mpinganjira is at the facility undergoing brain examinations.

The High Court is yet to set date for Mpinganjira’s sentencing.More to come….