LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 31 new COVID-19 cases, 199 new recoveries and seven new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 10 from Mzimba North, nine from Lilongwe, three from Mzimba South, two each from Karonga, Mulanje, and Salima, and one each from Blantyre, Mwanza, Nkhotakota, and Ntcheu Districts.

Seven new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: three from Zomba, two from Chitipa, and one each from

Blantyre and Nkhotakota Districts. All the new deaths registered in the past 24 hours had never received any COVID-19 vaccine.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,852 cases including 2,217 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.64%). Of these cases, 2,611 are imported infections and 58,241 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 49,374 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 81.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 9,029.

In the past 24 hours, there were eight new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while 15 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 96 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 15 are in critical condition of which 14 are not vaccinated while one is fully vaccinated): 23 in Lilongwe, 13 in Blanntyre, 12 in Mzimba North, 11 in Zomba, five each in Karonga and Thyolo, four in Chiradzulu, three each from Mangochi, Salima, and Mulanje, two each in Dowa, Neno, Phalombe, and Chitipa, and one each in Mchinji, Mzimba South, Balaka, Ntcheu, Chikwawa, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 687 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 350 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 4.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 7%.

Cumulatively, 391,691 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 911,292 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 479,104 and 218,720 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 213,468 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, four and 261 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 680 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 432,188 people are fully vaccinated.

I would like to commend all people who are continuing to practice COVID-19 preventive and containment behaviours, which is contributing to the reduction in the number of new COVID19 infections, admissions and deaths that is being observed in our country in the past few weeks.

This is very commendable and I would like to request each one of us to continue strictly adhering to the preventive and containment measures in order to reduce and supress further the COVID-19 transmission. The low numbers being reported should not be cause for anybody to lax. While the numbers of new cases are low, the risk remains high as we still have over 9,000 active cases and we are still recording new cases on a daily basis.

In order to further suppress the COVID-19 infections in our country, everyone needs to practice all the preventive and containment measures.

Further to adherence to the preventive measures, those aged 18 years and above should ensure that they have received the COVID19 vaccine to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.



This is not the time to lower our guard, COVID-19 is still here as evidenced by the new confirmed cases being reported on daily basis. Everyone needs to;

1. wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based sanitizer,

2. always wear a mask when in public places as mask helps reduce the risk and masks are

only valuable when used correctly by covering your mouth and nose

3. maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre between yourself and others

4. avoid mass gatherings as any mass gathering has risks associated with it, outdoors is

better than indoors – follow the allowable maximum limits for the gatherings (50 for

indoors and 100 for outdoors) and importantly the venue should allow physical

distancing of at least one meter between delegates and ensure adequate hand

washing/sanitizing stations.

5. practice cough and sneeze etiquette

6. getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE