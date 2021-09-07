By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The battle for TNM Super League promotion in the Central Region reached it’s climax on Sunday, 5th September, 2021,as Dedza Dynamos and Airborne produced a grant performance.

The two teams who have been on position three and four respectively for some weeks, on Sunday played their cards well to overturn the table and displaced Extreme FC and Green Rangers who have been on the summit and second respectively.

Airborne Rangers beat Wimbe United by a goal to nil, a goal scored by Rosisky Ibrahim while Extreme FC were beaten away at Silver Stadium by Silver Strikers Reserve with two goals to nil margin to surrender their first position to Dedza Dynamos who beat Green Rangers by a goal to nil,Charles Chipala scored for Dynamos while Madalitso Maso and Philip Banda scored for the young Central bankers.

Dedza Dynamos now has six points while Airborne Rangers has five points on position one and two respectively, Green Rangers now sits on position three while Mchinji based side Extreme FC is on fourth with four points from the three games played so far.

Head Coach for Dedza Dynamos,Christopher Zinyondo,hailed his charges for the victory despite having a poor game,and vowed not to lose the position to any team,While Green Rangers Coach Richard Chipungu,acknowledged the defeat but attributed it to poor officiation.

Wilson Magombo, Extreme FC coach said despite the loss to Silver Strikers, they are still focused and believe to earn Superleague Promotion with the remaining games.

The battle continues this coming weekend as,Extreme FC host Green Rangers at Aubrey Dimba ground in Kapiri-Mchinji,with Dedza Dynamos inviting Kasungu based side Wimbe United at Dedza Stadium,and Salima based Soldiers, Airborne Rangers host the young Central Bankers at Salima Community ground.

After the first phase of six teams play-offs, the teams are expected to meet again in the second phase to play return matches.

Meanwhile in the Southern Region Football Association League,Thumps Up, Sable Farming and Nyasa Big Bullets RSV have chances to be promoted in the elite league after seeing off their opponents in the last phase semifinals on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Sable Farming beat Changalume Barracks by three goals to nil on aggregate four nil, while Nyasa Big Bullets RSV beat Blantyre City by four goals to one,on aggregate eight to two.

According to the Chairman of SRFA Raphael Humba the finals are expected to take place on 25th September, 2021 on yet to be identified venue,and it is expected to come with more surprises.

Humba said,as Association they are confident to produce a candidate who will represent them well in the elite league.

In SIMSO, Leopards of Chikulamayembe,Rumphi United lead the six team log table with 17 points from 8 games while Kavukula and Chintheche are on position two and three respectively with 10 points all but Kavukula have played one game more,(7) than six (6)of Chintheche, Bright Stars is on fourth with nine points from 8 games.