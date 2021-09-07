KUMASI-(MaraviPost)-A Ghanaian couple has been punished by the gods for blatantly disrespecting them with impunity by having sex in Lake Bosomtwi during a recent excursion.

According to sources, the couple together with other people believed to be their friends went on an excursion to the lake Bosomtwi to explore its beauty. However, the two love birds who had other plans up their sleeves allowed their libido to get the better of them and soon after, they were having sex in the water body.

Unfortunately, they got stuck in the process and that was when reality dawned on them that they have committed a taboo of a blunder.

After realizing the pain they were going through, they called their friends around who came to their rescue. The man was the one screaming the most as seen in the video. He begged for forgiveness and yelled that excruciating pain was unbearable.

Lake Bosumtwi is the only natural lake in Ghana. It is situated within an ancient impact crater that is about 10.5 kilometres in diameter. It is about 30 km south-east of Kumasi the capital of Ashanti and is a popular recreational area.

Watch the sad video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTeAzDNH7OG/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0e5b1b56-7fe6-44c2-9758-7c493763c6bf

