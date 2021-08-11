Newton Kambala in the cooler

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala, Aford President Enoch Chihana and Presidential aide Chris Chaima have spent another night in police custody in Lilongwe.

The three were in a second day running being questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over their alleged role in processes to do with the awarding of fuel supply contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

The three are expected to appear in court today Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Kambala is a senior member of UTM, a Tonse Alliance partner led by the Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

On Tuesday, UTM and Aford supporters stormed the ACB offices to provide moral support to their senior officials, a development that startled some Malawians of well frame of mind as to how normal people would rally behind thieves.

However, Frank Mwenifumbo UTM Spokesperson appealed to UTM supporters to keep calm and not flock to ACB offices, saying the Bureau has to exercise its duties without Political interference.

The three were arrested on Monday for their alleged attempt to influence the awarding of fuel contracts at NOCMA.