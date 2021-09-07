MANEB Executive Secretary Dorothy Nampota

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) says is ready to administer the 2021 papers for Primary School Leaving Certificate and Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Educations (MSCE) amid increase dropping number of candidates seating for the exams.

MANEB is expected to start administering PSLCE exams on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 across the country.

In a join press conference which MANEB, Ministry of Education and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) held on Tuesday, September 7 in the capital Lilongwe, Executive Secretary for MANEB Dorothy Nampota observes that number of candidates to seat for exams over the years have been dropping significantly.

Nampota disclosed that about 281,329 candidates against 302, 985 of 2020 will seat for PSLCE, 128,969 against 154,147 of 2020 for MSCE and 135,619 to take JCE paper which was stopped in 2016.

She added that allowances have been paid to concerned parties inline with the administration of the examinations.

Nampota explained that students with special needs will be given enough support such as time allocation and materials that they can use during the exams.

On security, she disclosed that MANEB has done everything possible to seal every loophole that affected the past examinations.

Nampota says this year the board is using both MDF and Malawi Police to safeguard the papers.

Echoing on the same, Agnes Nyalonje Minister of Education pleaded with involved stakeholders on the need for concerted efforts so that examinations are professionally managed.

Nyalonje says the case of last year’s leakage of MSCE examinations is still in the court and they are following up to see the matter into its conclusion.

She has since warned all stakeholders against flouting any procedures that would lead to disruptions of the examination

MANEB will administer four examinations in 2021 as one of which has already been administered.

Primary Teacher Certificate Education (PTCE) Examinations (already administered August 10 to 13, 2021, Primary School Leaving Certificate Education (PSLCE) September 8 to 10, Junior Certificate Education (JCE) Examinations September 28 to October 7 and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) October 26, to November 18, 2021.

MANEB says examination timetables were dispatched to schools in May, 2021 through District Education Managers (DEM) and also made available to the public through social media and website.