BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s graft agency, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped the Ministry of Transport and Public Works from awarding MK48 billion contract to Mota Engil for the upgrading of Marka-Bangula railway over corruption allegations.

The bureau’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed in a statement made available to The Maravi Post on September 3, 2021.

The contract is for the designing, upgrading and rehabilitation of the railway section between Marka and Bangula in the Southern district of Nsanje.

“Pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 3rd September 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction notice to Ministry of Transport and Public Works on a contract reference number MTPW/IPDC/DORS 01/2020-2021.

“This follows a complaint received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process. The ACB has instituted investigations into the matter,” she said.

She added that following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works is therefore restricted from proceeding with award of the contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice.

The development comes barely three days after one of the country’s watchdogs Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) is challenging President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse’s government to nullify the contract awarded Mota Engil.

CMC challenged Mota Engil’s performance record including corrupting our democracy through political party funding .

The grouping observes that Mota Engil has questionable competence following complaints that the company did not complete some of the projects it was awards previously.