CMC executive director Phillip Kamangira second from left

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s watchdogs Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) is challenging President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse’s government to nullify the contract awarded Mota Engil to design, upgrade and rehabilitate railway section between Marka and Bangula worthy MK48 billion.

CMC has challenged Mota Engil’s performance record including corrupting our democracy through political party funding

The grouping observes that Mota Engil has questionable competence following complaints that the company did not complete some of the projects it was awards previously.

According to the letter dated January 11, 2021 the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) gave a go ahead to the Director General of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to use ‘single sourcing method’ to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works to engage Mota Engil Africa to design, upgrade and rehabilitate the said railway section.

In the notification of intention to award contract, the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works says it has awarded the contract REFNO. MTPW/IPDC/DORS/01/2020-2021 to Mota Engil at the cost of MK48, 244, 861, 524.98.

Other companies that bade are Rail Construction/Malbro of Malawi at K60.4 billion, China Civil Engineering Construction at approximately MK79.8 billion and ABD/G01den Star/Lennin JV of Malawi/Republic of South Africa at MK95.6 billion.

Chairperson of the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets at the ministry challenged unsuccessful bidders wishing to request for a debriefing session may submit their request in writing to the address below before close of business on 10th September 2021.

This is prompted CMC to call for nullification of the contract award arguing that the conduct has questionable rationale of giving a ‘Not Objection” to a single source to an open tender.

CMC executive director Phillip Kamangirah told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 that his grouping has given government seven days to nullify the contract failing which will seek legal assistance over the matter.

Kamangirah further questioned the rationale of awarding Mota Engil Africa the contract amid concerns that the company has not completed a number of projects it was awarded previously.

He has also asked ACB to probe the matter further on suspicion of corruption between government officials and Mota Engil on the contract award.

“CMC is calling for a nullification of this award of contract to Mota Engil and that the Ministry of Transport and Public Works should withdraw its intention to continue with project immediately and unconditionally.

We call upon the ACB to intervene in this matter in order to discover grounds and the basis as to why the Ministry of Transport and Public works decided to go ahead awarding the contract to Mota Engil when its competent is questionable. We are giving the government of Malawi a 7 day ultimatum to withdraw and nullify this project,” dares Kamangirah.

There was no immediate reaction from Transport Ministry after several attempts on the matter.

Below is CMC full statement:



CALL FOR NULLIFICATION OF AWARD OF RAILWAY REHABILITATION CONTRACT TO MOTA ENGIL DUE TO ITS QUESTIONABLE COMPETENT

GUIDED by our private morality, a personal call to the service of our country MINDFUL of our civic duties RECOGNIZING the need for organized leadership and stewardship for the proper conduct and practice of our affairs

AFFIRMING our responsibility in each generation to make our faith in ourselves its own in reality, in honesty of thought and expression, and in purity of heart ACKNOWLEDGING as our right and duty to be concerned with the socioeconomic welfare of our country.

The Centre for Mindset change is saddened by the news confirming that Government of Malawi has awarded another contract to Mota Engil to rehabilitate the Marka- Bangula Railway Section amidst questionable competent of the contractor.

It is reported that the total of has been awarded to MOTA ENGIL for this work.

We are aware that Malawi terminated MK5bn Mota Engil contract for Nyika Road.

We are aware that in January, 2020 government was questioned for favoring Mota Engil to the level of monopoly.

We are aware that the same Mota Engil claimed that Roads Authority owe them a MK96bn.

We are aware that in March, 2021, Government of Malawi fired Mota Engil amidst wasting MK1.7bn.

We are aware that in February, 2021 there was a call for Forensic Audit on Mota Engil over MK77bn.

Against this background CMC is calling for a nullification of this award of contract to Mota Engil and that the Ministry of Transport and Public Works should withdraw its intention to continue with project immediately and unconditionally.

We call upon the ACB to intervene in this matter in order to discover grounds and the basis as to why the Ministry of Transport and Public works decided to go ahead awarding the contract to Mota Engil when its competent is questionable.

We are giving the government of Malawi a 7 day ultimatum to withdraw and nullify this project.



Signed by: Philip Kamangirah, CMC Director