Chinese national Lin Yun Hua

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The chief resident magistrate court in Lilongwe will on September 27, 2021 give its ruling in a case where a Chinese national Lin Yun Hua is being charged for a wildlife crime and money laundering.

Lin is being accused of dealing with 103 pieces of rhino horns and money laundering that he was allegedly to have committed the offence with his Malawian counterpart but the latter was acquitted on a count of dealing in government trophy.

On Monday, August 30, 2021 the state paraded two witnesses to help assist the court in sentencing the accused person.

The witnesses who were paraded include director of National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa who testified on a wildlife case and a manager at Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) John Minofu who testified on a money laundering charge.

Lin Yun Hua pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against him but he was quick to ask the court for a lean sentence on excuses that most of his family members are in jail due to the case at hand and that he has a little child that needs attention.

However lawyer for the accused and the state conferred to have some time in order to submit other relevant documents to the court for the determination of the sentence that the court through Magistrate Violet Chipawo agreed and resolved that all submissions should be done by 13th of September and that the sentence will be delivered on 27th of September this year.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Private Prosecutor Emmanuel Chapo who represented the state said they are confident that the evidence that they have given will help the court to deliver a just sentence with an aim of ensuring a maximum protection on wildlife.

Lawyer for the accused Chrispine Ndalama was not available for his comment.