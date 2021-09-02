Malawi’s health ministry 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀

In a quest to ensure that more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine, government says it is setting up vaccination outreach service centres nation-wide.

Speaking to MIJ FM, Adrian Chikumbe, Ministry of Health spokesperson said the aim of the outreach program is to provide people with easy access to the jabs.

Chikumbe has since expressed hope that this approach will meet its intended goal.

Meanwhile, Mphatso Ngulube Chikhwaza , a health rights campaigner has welcomed the development, saying it will break the barriers people faced in rural areas when accessing the jabs.

Slightly over 400 hundred thousand people have so far been vaccinated in Malawi.

Source: Mij online